Dr. Jeffrey Kopin on celebrating Thanksgiving this year: ‘Let’s not gather in groups that are too large’

Health
Posted: / Updated:

STAMFORD, CT – NOVEMBER 24: Central American immigrants and their families pray before Thanksgiving dinner on November 24, 2016 in Stamford, Connecticut. Family and friends, some of them U.S. citizens, others on work visas and some undocumented immigrants came together in an apartment to celebrate the American holiday with turkey and Latin American dishes. They expressed concern with the results of the U.S. Presidential election of president-elect Donald Trump, some saying their U.S.-born children fear the possibilty their parents will be deported after Trump’s inauguration. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to discuss the rising COVID cases, the importance of staying safe and smart over the holidays, possible COVID treatments and how COVID is impacting flu season. Also, get your flu shot!

