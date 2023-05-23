Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams talk about the diabetes drug Ozempic being used for weight loss, how obesity is becoming a major public health problem around the world, and what we need to know about Senator Dianne Feinstein developing post-shingles encephalitis.
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Obesity is becoming a major public health crisis
by: Pete Zimmerman
