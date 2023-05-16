Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams talk about a finding was that was published in the journal Nature Medicine that hints at an Alzheimer’s treatment, if we need to be concerned about another surge in mpox this summer, and a study that found it is still a good idea to wear a mask when visiting the doctor. Also, Doctor Kopin answers a listener question about the safety of using a dog deworming drug in cancer treatment.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.