Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Wendy Snyder to break down a few medical stories in the news including the FDA approving a new drug to treat RSV in babies and toddlers, another drug that has shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, the FDA approving the first over-the-counter birth control pill, and the health risks of e-cigarettes.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction