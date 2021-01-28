Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘Let’s not panic too much about COVID-19 variants’

Doctor Renate Braun (R) vaccines Gerda Mueller, 86, against COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Heuchelheim, western Germany, on January 21, 2021. – Germany toughened a partial lockdown and extended it to February 14, with Chancellor Angela Merkel warning of possible border checks to contain “the danger” of new coronavirus variants believed to be more contagious. (Photo by Arne Dedert / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ARNE DEDERT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the new variants of COVID-19, what we should look for in a protective mask, the effectiveness of at-home COVID-19 tests and how even mild cases of COVID can leave ‘Long-Haul’ illness.

