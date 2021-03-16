Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘Let’s all act responsibly and smartly and we can go out and do things now’

Health
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 16: Travelers arrive for flights at O’Hare international Airport on March 16, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. On March 12, the TSA screened more than 1.3 million travelers, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about a number of topics related to COVID-19 including the news that Governor Pritzker will soon ease some restrictions (Phase 4.5?), if we are going to see an uptick of coronavirus cases after Spring Break, some European nations suspending use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, how hard Europe is being hit with COVID right now, what we know about the newest COVID variants and Moderna studying the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for kids ages 6 months to less than 12 years old.

Share this story

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular