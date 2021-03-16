Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘Let’s all act responsibly and smartly and we can go out and do things now’

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about a number of topics related to COVID-19 including the news that Governor Pritzker will soon ease some restrictions (Phase 4.5?), if we are going to see an uptick of coronavirus cases after Spring Break, some European nations suspending use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, how hard Europe is being hit with COVID right now, what we know about the newest COVID variants and Moderna studying the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for kids ages 6 months to less than 12 years old.
Click for more.)