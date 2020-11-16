Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘It’s a mistake to have a big Thanksgiving this year’

Health
PHOTO: Thanksgiving Turkey. Courtesy of Weber.

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to discuss the news about Moderna’s 94% effective COVID-19 vaccine, when we can expect to get back to some sort of normalcy post-COVID-19 and why it’s still not a good idea to gather with a large group this Thanksgiving. WGN Radio’s Steve Dale also joins Anna to talk about his experience being part of the Moderna vaccine trial.

