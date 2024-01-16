Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Jon Hansen, filling in for John Williams, to talk about why people might be feeling sicker for longer periods of time, the GI virus that is going around, how Chicago’s cold weather might dampen the amount of respiratory virus infection that is around, and why it’s not too late to get flu and COVID shots. Dr. Kopin also answers all of your medical questions.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction