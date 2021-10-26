Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Is it safe to go trick-or-treating this Halloween?

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 31: Children go trick-or-treat at a restaurant on Halloween, October 31, 2019 in New York City. Halloween, which is named from “All Hallows’ Eve”, falls a day before All Saints’ Day on November 1. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about what he’s seeing at the hospital with regards to COVID-19 cases, when we might see kids younger than 12 being able to receive the vaccine, the CDC saying the Delta variant does not cause more serious illness, what should we know about Halloween and how safe it will be for kids to go trick-or-treating, and the latest news on booster shots.

