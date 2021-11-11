Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘If you are thinking about getting a booster, just go get it. There is no reason to wait’

Health
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: A man receives his Covid-19 vaccination booster jab at the Sir Ludwig Guttmann Health & Wellbeing Centre on November 10, 2021 in the Stratford area of London, England. Over 10 million people have now received their Covid-19 vaccine boosters in the UK, as the government has allowed people over 50 and the clinically vulnerable to receive third jabs. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the recent rise on COVID cases, if he expects cases to continue to rise as we approach the holidays, what we should know about the rollout of vaccines for children and how you should approach family gatherings if some people might be unvaccinated. Dr. Kopin also answers all of your medical questions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)

Popular