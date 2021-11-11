Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘If you are thinking about getting a booster, just go get it. There is no reason to wait’

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the recent rise on COVID cases, if he expects cases to continue to rise as we approach the holidays, what we should know about the rollout of vaccines for children and how you should approach family gatherings if some people might be unvaccinated. Dr. Kopin also answers all of your medical questions.
