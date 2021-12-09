Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘I think we all should expect that, for the next few years at least, we are going to be getting a booster shot of some kind against COVID-19’

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to debunk the claim from Senator Ron Johnson that mouthwash has been proven to kill the coronavirus, Pfizer saying its booster is effective against the omicron variant, how protected you are if you haven’t received a booster yet, and a new study that shows how the coronavirus attacks fat tissue.
