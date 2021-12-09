Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘I think we all should expect that, for the next few years at least, we are going to be getting a booster shot of some kind against COVID-19’

Health
Posted: / Updated:

Carmen Penaloza receives her first dose of the Pfizer Covd-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic offering vaccines and booster shots in Rosemead, California on November 29, 2021. – President Joe Biden on Monday told Americans not to “panic” over the newly identified Covid variant Omicron and said he does not foresee new lockdowns or extending travel restrictions for now. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to debunk the claim from Senator Ron Johnson that mouthwash has been proven to kill the coronavirus, Pfizer saying its booster is effective against the omicron variant, how protected you are if you haven’t received a booster yet, and a new study that shows how the coronavirus attacks fat tissue.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)

Popular