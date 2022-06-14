Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the importance of people getting their booster shots if they are eligible, if you should mix and match booster shots, and how you can tell the difference between allergies, sinus infections, the common cold and COVID. And as always, Dr. Kopin answers all of your health questions.
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: How to tell the difference between COVID and seasonal allergies
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.