Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about when adults should get their first colonoscopy, how time impacts immunity following a vaccine, and the importance of getting your bivalent booster. Dr. Kopin also answers all of your medical questions.
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: How time impacts immunity following a vaccine
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.