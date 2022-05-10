Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about why he decided to get into the medical field, how medicine has advanced through the years, what positives will come out of the pandemic, and how concerned we should be about rising COVID cases. And Dr. Kopin answers all of your medical questions.
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: How concerned should we be about rising COVID cases?
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.