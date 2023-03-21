Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins guest host Lisa Dent to talk about a number of different medical stories making news including a deadly fungus spread rapidly during the pandemic, the rise in other respiratory viruses that are around right now, the encouraging sign that we are getting back to a normal way of living, the latest on the origins of COVID, and what the future looks like now that most people in the U.S have some sort of immunity.