Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about how COVID is still with us, the importance of getting vaccinated (especially those over the age of 75), what to know if you are going to be traveling this spring, the difficulty getting back to pre-COVID levels of staffing, what we know about diet and exercise and its relationship to COVID, why it’s a good idea to get your blood pressure checked if you haven’t done so in a while, and how exercise can positively impact your heart health. Dr. Kopin also answers all of your medical questions.

