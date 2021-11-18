Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘Everybody should have a wonderful Thanksgiving, but it’s really important that people exhibit the right kind of caution’

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the CDC investigating a flu outbreak at the University of Michigan, the importance of staying safe if you are traveling or getting together in big groups over the holidays, the typical symptoms of the Delta variant, more people over 65 having to go to the emergency room to get treated for COVID-19, and why you shouldn’t hesitate getting your annual flu shot.
