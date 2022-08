Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the rise in COVID cases at the University of Illinois, if classrooms should go back to masking, what kids should know about COVID as they return to school, the critical importance of getting vaccinated, the role therapeutics play in the fight against COVID, what we can expect from the new boosters, and why he recommends getting the new booster shot when it becomes available.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction