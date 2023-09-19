Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to tell us if he thinks the pandemic is mostly in the rearview mirror, what you should know about flu, COVID, and RSV shots, and why weight loss will eventually plateau if you are taking Ozempic.
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Everybody should get flu and COVID shots
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.