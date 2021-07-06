Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Do you need a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot if you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

Health
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Leslie Garcia administers a COVID-19 vaccination dose to Raul Zarate at a clinic in South Los Angeles on June 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. St. John’s Well Child and Family Center is administering COVID-19 vaccines across South L.A. in a broad effort to bring vaccines to minority communities. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about Illinois recording zero deaths from COVID-19 for the first time since March of 2020, the rise of the Delta variant and why that is a cause for concern for those that haven’t been vaccinated, if you need a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot if you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and why we are still seeing a small amount of people contracting COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories