Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Do you need a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot if you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about Illinois recording zero deaths from COVID-19 for the first time since March of 2020, the rise of the Delta variant and why that is a cause for concern for those that haven’t been vaccinated, if you need a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot if you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and why we are still seeing a small amount of people contracting COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine.
