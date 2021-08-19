Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Do you need a booster shot if you are vaccinated and already had COVID-19?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three Albuquerque police officers were shot and another was injured while responding to a robbery Thursday, leaving law enforcement officials and elected leaders frustrated as New Mexico's largest city continues to grapple with a record-setting year of deadly violence.

Authorities said one of the officers was hit at the base of the neck, just above his bulletproof vest, and was listed in critical condition. One officer was shot in the forearm, and another was saved by his vest when he was struck in the chest by gunfire. The fourth officer was hit in the eye with shrapnel.