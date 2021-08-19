Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Do you need a booster shot if you are vaccinated and already had COVID-19?

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the Biden administration’s announcement about booster shots, if there is concern for people who get a booster shot before September, if you should get a booster if you already had COVID, when we should get more information about Johnson & Johnson booster shots, what we should know about breakthrough COVID cases, and if you should receive the same type booster shot as your previous vaccine.
