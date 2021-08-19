Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Do you need a booster shot if you are vaccinated and already had COVID-19?

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 12: Pharmacist LaChandra McGowan prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic operated by DePaul Community Health Center on August 12, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Louisiana holds one of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates with just 38 percent of its residents fully-vaccinated. The state currently has the highest amount of COVID cases per capita in the U.S. over the last 14 days. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the Biden administration’s announcement about booster shots, if there is concern for people who get a booster shot before September, if you should get a booster if you already had COVID, when we should get more information about Johnson & Johnson booster shots, what we should know about breakthrough COVID cases, and if you should receive the same type booster shot as your previous vaccine.

