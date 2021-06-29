Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘COVID is not done with us and we need to continue to stay vigilant as we watch what’s going on throughout the world and here in the United States’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: A sign displays the types of COVID-19 vaccination doses available at a Walgreens mobile bus clinic on June 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The United States will miss President Joe Biden’s goal of delivering at least one coronavirus vaccine dose to 70 percent of adults by the July 4th holiday. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about why the World Health Organization is still recommending wearing masks to protect yourself from the COVID-19 Delta variant (which is different from CDC mask guidance). Dr. Kopin also discusses when we might see guidance for booster shots, the effectiveness of all three vaccines that are available in the United States and possible signs you have COVID-19 after being vaccinated.

