Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘COVID is not done with us and we need to continue to stay vigilant as we watch what’s going on throughout the world and here in the United States’

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about why the World Health Organization is still recommending wearing masks to protect yourself from the COVID-19 Delta variant (which is different from CDC mask guidance). Dr. Kopin also discusses when we might see guidance for booster shots, the effectiveness of all three vaccines that are available in the United States and possible signs you have COVID-19 after being vaccinated.
