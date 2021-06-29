Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘COVID is not done with us and we need to continue to stay vigilant as we watch what’s going on throughout the world and here in the United States’

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Nicolette Daniel pulled a wheeled cart packed with takeout boxes of chicken tenders, French fries and deep-fried Oreos to the intersection where police officers stood by their cars Tuesday, directing traffic a block from the collapsed condominium towerin Surfside, Florida.

“They can’t leave their spot,” said Daniel, so determined to offer first responders a hot meal that she and her husband hired a food truck to cook 350 meals that are being distributed in a parking lot of a nearby church.