Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the effectiveness of cough medicine, when we should expect the start of cold and flu season, a new survey that shows that more than half of adults will not get the new COVID vaccine, why you should get the new vaccine, and the story of Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman winning the Nobel Prize for the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19. And as always, Dr. Kopin answers all of your medical questions.

