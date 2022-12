Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the record number of patients being seen right now, what is responsible for the uptick in patients, what you should know about your COVID vaccines and boosters, if COVID can make your flu worse (or vice-versa), why you need to get your flu shot as soon as possible, and the importance of being properly prepared as you plan your holiday festivities.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction