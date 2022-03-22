Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the mask mandate for airlines being lifted in April, how concerned we should be about the new BA.2 variant, the importance of getting vaccinated, and what we know about the possibility of needing another booster shot. Dr. Kopin also shares his thoughts on the nutritional value of pizza and why “good pizza in moderation is fantastic for one’s overall health.”

