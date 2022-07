Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to tell us everything we need to know about the new BA.5 variant. Are boosters effective against this new variant? Is the new variant making us more vulnerable to the flu or other illnesses?

[audio https://serve.castfire.com/s:northwestern_medicine_KEiLn/audio/3985006/3985006_2022-07-12-203006.128.mp3