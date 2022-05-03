Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about his feeling on the possibility that the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, if he’s worried about the uptick in COVID cases, what we can do to prevent another pandemic, and why we shouldn’t panic about the 2 new COVID variants. Dr. Kopin also answers all of your medical questions.

