Dr. George Chiampas: Our younger population has to start following these guidelines

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 19: Anish Kapoor’s Cloud Gate sculpture (AKA The Bean) in Millennium Park is closed to visitors on March 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The sculpture, one of the city’s most visited tourist attractions which invites a hands-on experience, has been closed to the public as the city tries to control the spread of Covid-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dr. George Chiampas joined Bob Sirott to provide an update on COVID-19/coronavirus. He talked about why it’s important for people of all ages to listen to the warnings that are being delivered my medical professionals and government officials. Wash your hands, keep your socials distance from others, and stay home as much as you possibly can. Dr. Chiampas is an assistant professor and attending physician in the department of emergency medicine at Northwestern University and Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. He is the chief medical officer for US Soccer, serves as the team physician for the Chicago Blackhawks, and works extensively with our local Chicago Police Department. Additionally, Dr. Chiampas serves as the Medical Director for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon & Shamrock Shuffle, where he has led innovative efforts to enhance public safety during mass event disasters.

