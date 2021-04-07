Dr. Chiampas: ‘The likelihood is that the vaccine will at minimum be effective for about a year’

Dr. George Chiampas, emergency medicine and sports medicine specialist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, joins guest host Jon Hansen to talk about the struggle people are having with “COVID fatigue,” the current rise in cases, if parents should be worried about the new strain of coronavirus, when we’ll possibly need to get a booster shot, new CDC guidance on disinfectants vs. soap, the lasting impact of COVID on your health and if it is safe for vaccinated people to share meals with unvaccinated family members.
