Dr. Chiampas: ‘The likelihood is that the vaccine will at minimum be effective for about a year’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has received a single-dose coronavirus vaccine, his office confirmed Wednesday. He did so out of the public eye even as governors elsewhere across the political spectrum have been vaccinated publicly to reassure Americans that the shots are safe.

A spokesperson for the Republican governor initially declined to provide details, including when exactly he received the dose. But it was later disclosed that the governor received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week.