Dr. Ali Shaibani explains why COVID-19 increases blood clotting in the body

In total, Chuck Drungelo spent 72 days in the hospital recovering from COVID-19. Chuck, his son, Jordan, and wife Diana, were all in the ICU at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital at the same time. His mother-in-law was also hospitalized at CDH on the medical floor. Chuck joins Roe Conn to discuss his families ordeal and spread the word about how the seriousness of COVID-19.

If you'd like to help the Drungelo family with their mounting medical expenses you can donate to their GoFundMe campaign here.