Dr. Sindhu Aderson, Medical Director of Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care, joins John Williams to talk about the uptick in COVID cases this summer, and the FDA approving the first pill for postpartum depression.
by: Pete Zimmerman
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.