Dr. Sindhu Aderson, Medical Director of Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care, joins John Williams to talk about the amount of upper respiratory infections she is seeing at their clinics, the increase in COVID cases, the best ways to treat an upper respiratory infection, the importance of staying hydrated, if you should get a flu or COVID shot if you are not 100% healthy, and why you should get the latest COVID vaccine.

