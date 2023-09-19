Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine, joins Lisa Dent to discuss why a common ingredient that’s found in many over-the-counter decongestant medications aren’t as effective as you think, and what you can do you prepare yourself for this year’s cold & flu season.
