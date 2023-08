Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most explains why COVID cases are increasing, a new study to treat long COVID symptoms, and back-to-school immunizations. He also talks about the impact of the air quality on the cardiovascular system, the progress of AI detecting colon cancer, and skin cancer apps.

