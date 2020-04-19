Doctor Robert Murphy gives Dean Richards the latest COVID-19 updates

Doctor Robert Murphy is a professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Murphy says New York City was the epicenter of the world but is heading in the right direction. Dr. Murphy says that Illinois is currently experiencing its peak, but that we must stay inside and continue to practice social distancing if we want to continue to see a positive effect.
