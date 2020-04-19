Listen Now
Doctor Robert Murphy gives Dean Richards the latest COVID-19 updates

Doctor Giovanni Passeri, right facing the camera, and his assistant Mariaconcetta Terracina, left facing the camera, take over from their colleagues finishing their shift in one of the wards of the COVID-19 section of the Ospedale Maggiore hospital in Parma, northern Italy, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Doctors and nurses are family to the isolated victims of the pandemic, often their only link with the external world. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Doctor Robert Murphy is a professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Murphy says New York City was the epicenter of the world but is heading in the right direction. Dr. Murphy says that Illinois is currently experiencing its peak, but that we must stay inside and continue to practice social distancing if we want to continue to see a positive effect.

