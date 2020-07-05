Doctor Kevin Most on the latest COVID-19 news you need to know

LONDON (AP) — People across the U.K. joined in a round of applause on Sunday to mark the 72nd anniversary of the free-to-use National Health Service, one of the country's most cherished institutions.

The reverence with which it is held has been bolstered this year during what has been Europe's deadliest coronavirus outbreaks. Though the U.K. as a whole has a confirmed virus death toll of 44,220, the third-highest in the world, behind the United States and Brazil, the NHS and everyone who works within it, in whatever capacity, have been lauded for their work and care.