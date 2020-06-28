Dean Richards talks with Dr. Kevin Most about the latest COVID news and masks in toilets

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government is considering a lockdown for the central English city of Leicester amid a spike of COVID-19 cases — the first time that a single U.K. area would face such an extreme measure during the pandemic.

The Sunday Times first reported that a lockdown could come within days after 658 new cases were recorded in the Leicester area in the two weeks up to June 16. Home Secretary Priti Patel acknowledged in a BBC interview Sunday that ministers were considering the move.