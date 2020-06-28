Listen Now
Dean Richards talks with Dr. Kevin Most about the latest COVID news and masks in toilets

People wear protective masks as they wait for the screening of a movie in Paris, Monday, June 22, 2020. Movie theaters are reopening across the country after three months of closure due to the COVID-19 lockdown measures. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Most also talks about the continued importance of masks and the mutual trust that must exist between the public and establishments as reopening begins. Plus, Dean tells Dr. Most how his mask ended up in the toilet.

