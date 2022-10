Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most talks about when someone should take Paxlovid, what the increase of COVID cases in Europe could mean for us, and when to get your COVID vaccine for the holidays. He also shares details about breast cancer case numbers, if women should wait to get a mammogram if they’ve had the COVID vaccine, and what insurances cover mammograms.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction