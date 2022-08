Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins the morning show host every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discusses Joe Biden’s COVID rebound, when you could get the next booster, and how COVID can affect different parts of peoples’ lives. He also talked about going back to health care facilities on a regular basis and what city could be the next epicenter of monkeypox.

