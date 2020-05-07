COVID-19: What is real-time fever tracking?

Dr. William Yates, MD, CEO of Chicago based Yates Enterprises joins The Roe Conn Show to explain new technology that’s available to test people in real-time for symptoms of COVID-19 in order to allow entry into schools, stores, factories, and other public spaces.
