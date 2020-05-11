COVID-19: What is ‘happy hypoxia’?

Dr. Robert Murphy is the Professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Three members of the White House coronavirus task force have entered quarantine after possibly being in contact. Dr. Murphy discusses the White House coronavirus task force and gives his thoughts on their response to the virus. Dr. Murphy also answers listener's questions.

[audio https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3756948/3756948_2020-05-10-182348.128.mp3]