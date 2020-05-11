Listen Now
Pete McMurray filling in for John Williams

COVID-19: What is ‘happy hypoxia’?

Health

"The biggest concern is that we rely on patients to tell us when they're in trouble, and that's not the case right now."- Dr. Mehmet Oz

This undated photo provided by Vyaire Medical, Inc. shows a VELA ventilator. U.S. hospitals bracing for a possible onslaught of coronavirus patients with pneumonia and other breathing difficulties could face a critical shortage of mechanical ventilators and health care workers to operate them. (Ken Hansen/Vyaire Medical, Inc. via AP)

Dr. Mehmet Oz, cardiac surgeon and host of the Dr. Oz Show joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the phenomenon that is referred to as “silent” or “happy hypoxia” in COVID-19 patients, and why it’s a very dangerous thing.

