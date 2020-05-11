COVID-19: What is ‘happy hypoxia’?

Dr. Mehmet Oz, cardiac surgeon and host of the Dr. Oz Show joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the phenomenon that is referred to as “silent” or “happy hypoxia” in COVID-19 patients, and why it’s a very dangerous thing.
