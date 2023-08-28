Dr. Michelle Prickett, associate professor of medicine and pulmonology at Northwestern Medicine, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the rise of coronavirus cases in Illinois and whether it’s time to start wearing a mask again to protect yourself.
“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka