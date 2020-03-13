Listen Now
COVID-19 Q&A: How will I know when it’s time to go to the emergency room?

Northwestern Medicine's Dr. Jim Adams answers FAQ about COVID-19

A Servpro cleaning worker has his respirator mask sprayed down, Thursday, March 12, 2020, after working all day cleaning inside the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. The nursing home is at the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Washington state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Chief Medical Officer & SVP for Northwestern Medicine Dr. Jim Adams joins The Roe Conn Show to answer questions from listeners about the symptoms of the coronavirus, and how they differ from influenza. Dr. Adams also explains how you can protect yourself from contracting this new virus.

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”

