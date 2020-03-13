COVID-19 Q&A: How will I know when it’s time to go to the emergency room?

Chief Medical Officer & SVP for Northwestern Medicine Dr. Jim Adams joins The Roe Conn Show to answer questions from listeners about the symptoms of the coronavirus, and how they differ from influenza. Dr. Adams also explains how you can protect yourself from contracting this new virus.
“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!