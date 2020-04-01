Listen Now
John Williams

COVID-19 Q&A: Can you transport the virus on your clothes and bring it into your home?

Health

Northwestern Medicine's Dr. Khalilah Gates answers COVID-19 questions from listeners

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Khalilah Gates, Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital joins The Roe Conn Show to answer questions from listeners concerns on COVID-19.

