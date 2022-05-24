Dr. Igor Koralnik, chief of neuro-infectious diseases at Northwestern Medicine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why coronavirus long-haulers who experienced mild symptoms continue to experience neurologic symptoms, and fatigue up to 18 months after their initial infection.
