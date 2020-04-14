COVID-19: Is it safe to touch my mail?

Julia Marcus, PhD, MPH, epidemiologist and Assistant Professor in the Department of Population Medicine at Harvard Medical School joins the Roe Conn Show to explain how long COVID-19 can live on surfaces, and things you should do to protect yourself.
