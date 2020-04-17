COVID-19: If my test results are negative, am I immune to the virus?

Robert Murphy, MD at Northwestern Medicine, and Executive Director for the Institute for Global Health joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the multiple types of tests that are used in detecting COVID-19.
