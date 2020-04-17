COVID-19: If my test results are negative, am I immune to the virus?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — I’ve always thought I would be prepared to face my mom’s death. I grew up watching her go through a series of illnesses and a medical accident that almost took her life a few years ago.

She often speaks of a future without her in it. She’s been rushing me to save up and buy a flat so she can find peace knowing I’ll have a roof over my head. To be frank, she’s not the only one who’s been thinking about a possibility of her sudden absence. I’m a journalist, though. I can handle surprises.