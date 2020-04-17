Listen Now
John Williams

COVID-19: If my test results are negative, am I immune to the virus?

Health

"You got to have universal testing...you have to test everybody whether they have the symptoms or not."- Dr. Robert Murphy, Northwestern Medicine

Robert Murphy, MD at Northwestern Medicine, and Executive Director for the Institute for Global Health joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the multiple types of tests that are used in detecting COVID-19.

