COVID-19: I have a heart condition…am I more at-risk?

Northwestern Medicine's Dr. Clyde Yancy explains how COVID-19 affects people with underlying heart conditions

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute’s Dr. Clyde Yancy, chief of cardiology, the Magerstadt Professor and vice dean for Diversity and Inclusion at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why COVID-19 tends to be more dangerous to people with underlying heart conditions.

