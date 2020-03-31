COVID-19: I have a heart condition…am I more at-risk?

Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute’s Dr. Clyde Yancy, chief of cardiology, the Magerstadt Professor and vice dean for Diversity and Inclusion at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why COVID-19 tends to be more dangerous to people with underlying heart conditions.
