COVID-19: How close are we to obtaining a vaccine?

Dr. Richard Besser, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Chief Executive Officer & former Acting Director of the CDC joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the medical status of COVID-19, and how close are we to finding a vaccine. Also once a vaccine is found, how will it be distributed among all the people needing it?
