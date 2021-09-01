COVID-19: Did America reach the peak of the Delta variant?

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain whether the Delta variant of the coronavirus has reached its peak in the country. Also, Dr. Most answer questions from WGN Radio listeners who have COVID-19 vaccine concerns.
